Okinawa Gov. Rejects Court Order over Henoko Base Project

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki on Monday rejected a high court ruling issued last week ordering him to approve a design change for a U.S. base relocation project in the Henoko coastal area in the southernmost Japan prefecture.

In place of Tamaki, who is currently hospitalized for pneumonia, a senior official of the Okinawa prefectural government read out a statement saying that the governor had found it difficult to approve the design change because he was entrusted with the matter by many Okinawa residents who oppose the U.S. base relocation.

The design change is for ground improvement work off Henoko as part of the project to relocate U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, currently in the Okinawa city of Ginowan.

Following Tamaki's decision, the Japanese government is expected to approve the design change by proxy as early as Thursday, in its first-ever proxy execution.

The Defense Ministry's Okinawa Defense Bureau will then begin the ground improvement work in mid-January or later, ministry officials said.

