Kishida Targets 19 Pct in Share of Female Corporate Execs by 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan aims to raise the proportion of female executives at companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier section to at least 19 pct by 2025 as an interim target, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

By setting the interim target, the government hopes to boost efforts to achieve 30 pct in the share of female corporate executives by 2030, as stipulated in its 2023 intensive policy for promoting gender equality adopted in June.

The share of female executives at companies on the Prime section stood at 13.4 pct as of the end of July, according to the Cabinet Office.

The figure was well below 38.8 pct for the Group of Seven major countries excluding Japan and 29.6 pct for the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, both in 2022.

"We will continue to support the recruitment and development of human resources and improve measures to help employees balance work with child-rearing and nursing care," Kishida said at a related council meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]