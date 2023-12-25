Japan's LDP to Set Up New Body to Discuss Political Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Liberal Democratic Party executives including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed Monday to establish a new intraparty organization to discuss political reform measures in response to a huge money scandal rocking the Japanese ruling party.

Kishida, the LDP's president, and six executives including Vice President Taro Aso met for about an hour at the party's headquarters.

The new body, to be set up as early as the beginning of next year, will mull political and party reform measures while paying attention to further developments with prosecutors investigating the scandal.

"We will take resolute action, such as creating an organization to regain trust in the party, as soon as possible after the turn of the year," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office following the meeting. "We want to hold concrete and diverse discussions."

In the scandal, some revenues from fundraising parties were not reported properly at many LDP factions, including the largest, once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

