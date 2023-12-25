Japan, Saudi Arabia Agree to Boost Mineral Supply Chains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to strengthen supply chains for minerals essential for the production of green products such as electric vehicles, it was learned Monday.

Japan hopes to achieve decarbonization and boost economic security by securing stable supplies of key minerals through the development of mines and the acquisition of interests in Africa and Central and South America.

Japan's industry ministry and the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources signed a memorandum of understanding Sunday.

The government-backed Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, or JOGMEC, and Manara Minerals Investment Co., a Saudi company established to invest in mines around the world, also signed such a document.

The two governments plan to exchange information on mineral resources and cooperate in human resource development.

