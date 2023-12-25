Price Stability Target Chance Not High Enough Yet: BOJ Ueda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Monday that the likelihood of the central bank achieving its target of stabilizing consumer inflation at 2 pct is not "sufficiently high" yet.

In a speech in Tokyo, Ueda said the possibility of the BOJ attaining the goal is "gradually rising." He then said, "However, I should note that this likelihood is still not sufficiently high at this point."

On next year's "shunto" labor-management negotiations in spring, the BOJ chief said that the key will be whether companies can maintain a clear wage hike trend.

The BOJ will consider changing its monetary policy "if a virtuous cycle between wages and prices intensifies, and the likelihood of achieving the price stability target of 2 pct in a sustainable and stable manner rises sufficiently," Ueda said.

As to when the central bank will tweak its policy, such as lifting the negative interest rate scheme, he said, "Given the uncertainties surrounding economies and financial markets at home and abroad, the timing of a policy change is yet to be decided."

