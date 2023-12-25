Japan Stays 3rd in Nominal GDP in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan remained the third-largest economy in terms of dollar-based nominal gross domestic product in 2022, after the United States and China, with Germany finishing a close fourth, the Cabinet Office said Monday.

Due to the yen's weakening, Japan's dollar-based nominal GDP fell by 15.4 pct from the previous year to 4,260.1 billion dollars, compared with 4,082.5 billion dollars for Germany.

In October, the International Monetary Fund said that Japan was projected to fall to fourth in 2023, beaten by Germany.

In 2022, Japan accounted for 4.2 pct of the world's GDP, down from 5.1 pct from the previous year, to hit the lowest level since the start of comparable data in 1980.

U.S. GDP totaled 25,439.7 billion dollars, with its share reaching 25.1 pct. China's GDP stood at 17,963.2 billion dollars for a share of 17.7 pct.

