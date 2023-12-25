Japan to Boost Scallop Exports to Thailand, Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday revised its strategy for expanding agricultural, forestry, fishery and food exports, aiming to boost scallop exports to Thailand, Vietnam and other markets in the face of China's ban on Japanese fishery goods.

"It's necessary for the government as a whole to step up efforts to promote exports by diversifying export destinations while recognizing the severe situation," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a related ministerial meeting at the prime minister's office the same day.

In the revised strategy, the government newly set targets for scallop exports in 2025 to Thailand and Vietnam at 2.4 billion yen and 500 million yen, respectively. Such targets were also set at 4.1 billion yen for South Korea and 4.5 billion yen for the European Union.

Meanwhile, the government maintained the target of 27 billion yen for China, in the hope that the country will lift the fishery import ban.

In January-October, Japan's agricultural, forestry, fishery and food exports grew 4.1 pct from a year before to 1,166.4 billion yen. Japan aims to boost annual exports to 2 trillion yen in 2025 and 5 trillion yen in 2030.

