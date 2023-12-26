Daihatsu Halts All Assembly Plants in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Ikeda, Osaka Pref., Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. suspended operations at a vehicle assembly plant in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, on Tuesday, leaving all of its car factories in Japan idled amid a scandal over its fraudulent vehicle tests.

The factories are expected to remain suspended at least until the end of January next year, but it is unclear when they will be resumed. The Japanese automaker made 66,000 units domestically in January, according to the company.

Daihatsu has vowed to cooperate in an investigation by the transport ministry to check whether its vehicles meet the government's safety and environmental standards.

The production halt came after Daihatsu was instructed by the ministry last week to suspend all shipments until its vehicles are confirmed to meet the standards. The other three assembly plants are in Shiga, Kyoto and Oita prefectures.

A worker in his 20s who came to work at the Osaka factory on Tuesday morning said: "The production halt is understandable as it is such a big issue. There will be some compensation from the company, so I am not worried too much." He has been working on car assembly but he plans to work on cleaning on the day instead.

