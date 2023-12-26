Japan to Require Firms to Make Efforts to Introduce Remote Working

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese labor ministry panel on Tuesday proposed requiring companies to make efforts to introduce remote working as a way to help parents balance work with child rearing.

In a report, a subcommittee of the Labor Policy Council called for requiring companies to make efforts to ensure that their employees can work from home until their children turn 3.

For employees with children between 3 years old and preschool age, companies would be obliged to allow them to choose one from flexible work style options such as remote work, staggered commuting and shorter work hours, according to the report.

The report also calls for expanding the scope of companies required to disclose the rate of eligible male employees who took child care leave, from those with over 1,000 employees to those with over 300 employees.

Encouraging more men to take child care leave is expected to reduce the child-rearing burden that tends to be disproportionately borne by women.

