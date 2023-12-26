Winter Bonuses at Big Companies in Japan 3rd Highest

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--This year's winter bonuses at large companies averaged 906,413 yen in Japan, marking the third-highest figure since the current data collection system started in 1981, a survey showed Tuesday.

The average rose 1.37 pct from a year earlier to surpass 900,000 yen for the first time in four years, according to the survey by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren.

The 900,000-yen line has been breached only three times, Keidanren said, adding that the momentum of pay growth has been sustained to some extent although it varies by industry and company.

In the manufacturing sector, the average bonus rose 2.26 pct to 936,428 yen.

Of the 13 sectors, seven saw increases. The food industry scored 19.92 pct growth as business results improved due to sales price markups to pass on higher materials prices. The metal products and machinery industry showed a 14.83 pct increase.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]