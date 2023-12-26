5th Senior Faction Member Questioned over LDP Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors have questioned Koichi Hagiuda, former policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on a voluntary basis over a political funds scandal involving the party's largest faction, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Hagiuda became the fifth senior member of the faction, once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to face voluntary questioning by investigators from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office over the scandal.

The other four are former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Tsuyoshi Takagi, former LDP parliamentary affairs chief, Hiroshige Seko, former secretary-general of the LDP in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, and former education minister Ryu Shionoya.

Prosecutors are looking into whether those senior faction members were involved in the scandal in which the group allegedly provided member lawmakers with kickbacks from fundraising party revenues as slush funds systematically.

They are apparently considering questioning former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, another senior faction member, on a voluntary basis over the scandal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]