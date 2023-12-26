Japan Govt to OK Henoko Design Change by Proxy on Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has decided to approve a design change for a U.S. base relocation project in the Henoko coastal area in the city of Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, by proxy on behalf of the prefectural government on Thursday.

The approval will mark the central government's first-ever proxy execution of a local government administrative task under the local autonomy law.

On Tuesday, land minister Tetsuo Saito informed the Okinawa government of the decision, after Denny Tamaki, governor of the southernmost Japan prefecture, rejected a court order for him to approve the design change.

After the planned approval by proxy, the central government is expected to start the work to reinforce soft ground off Henoko as early as Jan. 12 as part of the project to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base, currently in a heavily populated area in the Okinawa city of Ginowan, to the coastal district, according to Defense Ministry sources.

"We will begin preparations for the reinforcement work," Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told a press conference Tuesday.

