4 Japan Nonlife Insurers Slapped with Biz Improvement Orders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency on Tuesday issued business improvement orders to four major Japanese nonlife insurers for presetting premiums for contracts with corporate clients before bidding.

The four are Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co. The orders were issued under the insurance business law.

Over the past seven years, the insurers' improper practices under the principles of the antimonopoly law affected a total of 576 customers, including companies and local governments.

Noting that the four companies had widely conducted inappropriate practices amounting to suspected cartels in violation of the law, the FSA ordered them to take thorough measures to prevent any recurrence, regularly report on progress in the implementation of the measures and clarify management responsibility.

It is the first time in about 16 years that major nonlife insurers have received business improvement orders collectively.

