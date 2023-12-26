Ex-Komeito Head Takeiri, Who Worked for Ties with China, Dies at 97

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Former Komeito chief Yoshikatsu Takeiri, who played an important role for Japan's diplomatic normalization with China in 1972, died of pneumonia at a hospital in the city of Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, on Saturday, sources said Tuesday. He was 97.

A native of Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, Takeiri won a seat on the Diet, Japan's parliament, for the first time in the January 1967 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, running in the race from a Tokyo constituency, after serving as a member of the Tokyo metropolitan assembly.

Takeiri became chairman of Komeito, then an opposition party, later that year and led the party for about 20 years with Junya Yano, then secretary-general of the party. Takeiri also led the opposition bloc among Komeito, the then Japan Socialist Party and the then Democratic Socialist Party. Komeito is now the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

In Japan-China negotiations for diplomatic normalization, Takeiri visited China in late July 1972 as a de facto special envoy of then Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka and met with then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai.

Records of the meeting, handed to Tanaka and other Japanese officials, were called "Takeiri memo." The trip led to Tanaka's visit to China in September 1972 and eventually to the signing of the Japan-China joint statement on normalizing the two countries' diplomatic relations later that month.

