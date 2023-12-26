Jetstar Japan Urged to Prevent Strike from Affecting Flights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--With a labor strike forcing Jetstar Japan to cancel part of its services since the weekend, Japanese transport minister Tetsuo Saito has instructed the budget airline to take appropriate measures to prevent the walkout from further affecting its flight operations.

“We instructed (Jetstar) to take all possible measures for passengers, such as preventing a further impact on flight services by securing substitute crew members, among other things, and preparing alternative flights in case its flights are canceled,” Saito told a press conference Tuesday.

The instructions were made through a document dated Monday, according to the transport ministry.

On Tuesday, Jetstar canceled two domestic flights, saying that the planes were short-staffed due to some crew members feeling unwell.

Some unionized workers at the airline have been on strike since Friday. Jetstar has canceled a total of six flights since Sunday due to a shortage of crew members.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]