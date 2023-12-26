Woman Stabbed to Death in Nagoya; Another Victim Found

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--A woman believed to be in her 20s was stabbed to death in Nagoya, the capital of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the body of another dead woman was found with possible links to the suspect.

Police received a phone call around 11:20 a.m., in which the caller said "I killed a person" in a karaoke parlor near Central Japan Railway Co.'s Nagoya Station.

Officers from the Aichi prefectural police department who rushed to the shop found the victim bleeding and collapsed. The woman was sent to hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

A 25-year-old man of unknown occupation, who identified himself as Haruki Soga, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, after he admitted stabbing the woman.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]