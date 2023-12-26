Japan to Freeze Assets of 3 More Senior Hamas Members

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government agreed at a cabinet meeting Tuesday to freeze the assets of three more senior members of the Islamist group Hamas.

The three "were apparently in a position to use funds for terrorist activities," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference. The militant group's Oct. 7 attack against Israel sparked the current Gaza conflict.

"We'll not create loopholes for flows of terrorist funds," Hayashi stressed.

In October, the government made nine people, including senior Hamas members, and one organization subject to asset freeze sanctions.

