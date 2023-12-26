Japan to Create Nuclear Fusion Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday announced a plan to create within fiscal 2023 an alliance of industry, government and academia aimed at realizing the practical use of nuclear fusion power generation.

About 50 companies will participate in the research and development alliance, including heavy machinery maker IHI Corp. and Kyoto University-linked startup Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd.

Moves to put nuclear fusion power generation into practical use are accelerating overseas. The government hopes to promote technology and industry development based on its nuclear fusion energy strategy drawn up in April.

Other participants include engineering business JGC Corp., energy resources developer Inpex Corp., construction company Obayashi Corp. and special copper alloy maker Yamato Gokin Co.

Telecommunications and trading companies as well as financial institutions will also join. The alliance is expected to create businesses using related technologies, such as laser irradiation and superconductivity used for power generation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]