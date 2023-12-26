Kishida Eyeing U.S. Visit in Early March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to visit the United States in early March, government sources said Tuesday.

As the U.S. side plans to treat Kishida as a state guest, Kishida would become the first Japanese prime minister to receive such treatment in nine years.

U.S. President Joe Biden invited Kishida to visit the United States next spring when they met in November.

During his planned U.S. visit, Kishida are expected to hold talks with Biden and seek to confirm further deepening of the Japan-U.S. alliance, including cooperation over China.

The two leaders are also expected to agree to continue support for Ukraine and strengthen cooperation in the field of economic security.

