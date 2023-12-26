Japan to Legislate for Young Carer Support

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Children and Families Agency decided Tuesday to create legislation for support for so-called young carers, or young people who provide daily care for family members.

The legislation will stipulate that the central and local governments provide support for young carers, including those aged 18 and older. At present, there is no legal basis for such support.

The government plans to submit to the ordinary parliamentary session next year a bill to revise the law to promote support for the development of children and youths.

"Young carers are hard to identify because even they and their families may not be aware of being them," Ayuko Kato, minister for policies related to children, told a press conference Tuesday.

Kato stressed the importance of early detection and support through cooperation among welfare, medical and educational institutions.

