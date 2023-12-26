INTERVIEW: Hayashi to Tackle Distrust with Sense of Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday vowed to tackle growing public distrust in politics "with a sense of crisis" following a political funds scandal involving factions in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"We must respond with a sense of crisis to regain public trust at a time when the administration (of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida) is under intense scrutiny," Hayashi said in a media interview. "It is my role to do what I can within the given responsibilities to restore trust."

On a possible revision of the political funds control law, which LDP factions are suspected of violating, he said that the issue is closely related to the freedom of political activity.

"After each organization identifies the causes (of the problem) and challenges, political parties and parliamentary groups, including the LDP, will discuss the matter," said Hayashi, who took office Dec. 14 after his predecessor quit over the scandal.

The government will work to raise wages and completely defeat deflation, Hayashi said, noting that wage hikes are a top priority for the Kishida administration.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]