Japan's Diet Likely to Start Ordinary Session on Jan. 26

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling parties are planning to convene next year's ordinary session of the Diet in late January, likely on Jan. 26, several government and ruling party sources said Tuesday.

The government and ruling bloc believe that an earlier start to the ordinary session should be avoided in light of the ongoing investigation by public prosecutors into a political funds scandal involving factions of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the sources said.

There are concerns that once the ordinary session begins, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office would have to limit its investigation to some extent.

Considering such concerns, the government is looking at proposals to start the ordinary session on Jan. 26 or Jan. 29. By delaying the start of the session as much as possible, the government apparently hopes to avoid criticism that it is trying to thwart the investigation.

Meanwhile, a late start to the Diet session may allow opposition parties to intensify their calls for holding an off-session Diet meeting on the scandal. Therefore, some in the LDP are proposing starting the session on Jan. 22 or Jan. 26.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]