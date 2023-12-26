Japan's Kishida Vows to Improve Political Funds Transparency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday vowed to improve transparency of funds from political fundraising parties in response to the slush funds scandal at factions of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"We will hold discussions under a new organization to lay the groundwork for parliamentary debates on ways to restore public trust in politics during next year's ordinary session," Kishida said in a speech at a meeting hosted by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate.

"At least, we must work to make money from fundraising parties more transparent," he said. "It is quite possible that a revision of the political funds control law will be discussed."

As president of the LDP, Kishida has unveiled a plan to establish the new intraparty organization early next year to discuss political and party reforms.

A wide range of problems have been pointed out over the scandal, including different accounting methods adopted by LDP factions, he said.

