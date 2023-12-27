Japan NRA Lifts Ban on Kashiwazaki-Kariwa N-Plant Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority on Wednesday officially decided to lift its de facto ban on operations at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, imposed for a series of flaws in the plant's antiterrorism measures.

The nuclear watchdog also reaffirmed that TEPCO is qualified as a nuclear power plant operator.

TEPCO's efforts not to make its improvement measures transient "seem to have taken root to a certain extent," NRA Chairman Shinsuke Yamanaka told an NRA meeting on Wednesday. "We will continue to check responses taken by TEPCO through our regular inspections."

The power company plans to resume work to bring the plant back online, but it is uncertain when it will be reactivated as the operator needs to gain consent from local governments as well.

In 2017, the No. 6 and No. 7 reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, passed the NRA's safety screening, necessary for their restart.

