Japan Eyes 5 Bills for Enhancing Food Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--The government plans to submit to next year’s ordinary session of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, five bills to strengthen the country’s food security, officials said Wednesday.

They include one to realize the first full-scale revision to the basic law on food, agriculture and rural areas, known as the constitution for agricultural administration, since its enactment in 1999.

Other bills are for ensuring enough food supplies in times of emergency, securing and effectively using farmland, procuring ingredients in a stable way and promoting smart agriculture.

With the bills, the government aims to reduce the country’s heavy dependence on food imports and beef up the foundations of agricultural production.

Japan “will squarely address social problems such as the rapid decline in the population and shortages of people” engaged in agriculture, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a meeting of a government task force.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]