Lawmaker's Offices Raided over LDP Funds Scandal

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese investigators searched offices of House of Representatives lawmaker Yoshitaka Ikeda on Wednesday over a high-profile political funds scandal involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction.

Ikeda became the first lawmaker to be subject to a search over the scandal in which the faction allegedly created slush funds from fundraising party revenues.

He is suspected of receiving over 40 million yen from the faction in kickbacks from such party revenues and failing to record them in his political funds reports.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office started the search at Ikeda's office in an office building of Lower House lawmakers in Tokyo around 10:45 a.m., when around 10 officials entered the location. His office in Nagoya, central Japan, was also raided.

On Dec. 19, the investigation team raided the office of the faction, once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on suspicion of violating the political funds control law.

