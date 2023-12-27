BOJ Policymakers Mixed on When to End Negative Rate: Summary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan policymakers, at a meeting on Dec. 18-19, expressed mixed views on when the central bank should unwind its negative interest rate policy, according to a summary of opinions at the meeting released Wednesday.

One Policy Board member said "the timing for the BOJ to normalize its monetary policy is getting closer," while another said it "would not be too late even if the bank makes a decision after it sees developments" in the "shunto" labor-management wage negotiations next spring.

As for the shunto, a member pointed out that "it is highly possible" that agreed wage growth will exceed that of this year, while another suggested that the BOJ "not miss an opportunity for normalizing monetary policy."

Meanwhile, a policymaker called for continued easing under the current yield curve control, saying, "Sustainable and stable achievement of the price stability target is not yet envisaged with sufficient certainty at this point."

"The bank will have sufficient leeway to determine whether the 2 percent target will be achieved through a virtuous cycle between wages and prices," a participant noted.

