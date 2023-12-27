Takashimaya Apologizes for Damaged Christmas Cakes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese department store operator Takashimaya Co. apologized on Wednesday for delivering damaged Christmas cakes to customers who bought them online.

"We deeply apologize for disappointing many customers," Takashimaya senior managing director Kazuhisa Yokoyama said at a press conference.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Takashimaya had confirmed 807 cases of damaged Christmas cakes being delivered.

The product in question was a strawberry shortcake made by Win's Ark Co., a confectionery company based in Hanyu, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, and supervised by a French restaurant in the city of Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

Takashimaya sold 2,879 of the product at 5,400 yen each. The product was sent frozen to customers, but a number of social media posts since around Saturday have claimed that collapsed cakes were delivered.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]