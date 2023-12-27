Japan, Tokyo Found Liable over Withdrawn Illegal Exports Charges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Wednesday ordered the Japanese central and Tokyo metropolitan governments to pay about 160 million yen in damages over an incident in which authorities filed and then withdrew charges of illegal exports against a spray dryer manufacturer.

Presiding Judge Tsuyoshi Momosaki found that the investigations by Tokyo police and prosecutors into the allegations "lacked reasonable grounds" and were illegal.

The plaintiffs--Ohkawara Kakohki Co., its president Masaaki Okawara, 74, former executive Junji Shimada, 70, and bereaved relatives of former adviser Shizuo Aishima, who died at age 72 due to stomach cancer discovered while in detention--had sought around 560 million yen.

Okawara and others were arrested on suspicion of illegally exporting a spray dryer, but the indictments were later dropped.

According to the verdict, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department's Public Security Bureau, in the early stage of its investigations into the case, held discussions with the trade ministry and determined that Ohkawara Kakohki's spray dryer was subject to export controls.

