Japan Average Pump Price Down for 1st Time in 9 Weeks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's average retail price of regular gasoline fell for the first time in nine weeks, due to lower crude oil prices, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The average stood at 175 yen per liter as of Monday, down 0.1 yen from a week before.

In Japan's 47 prefectures, the average price increased in 13, fell in 27 and stayed the same in the remaining seven. The highest price was 184.9 yen in Nagasaki, while the lowest was 168.4 yen in Tokushima.

Government subsidies provided to oil refiners to curb retail price hikes helped lower the national average by 12.8 yen. The subsidy amount from Thursday will be 13.8 yen, up 0.8 yen.

The average price is expected to grow over the next two weeks, reflecting a rebound in crude oil prices due to the impact of attacks against commercial vessels in and around the Red Sea, according to the Oil Information Center of the Institute of Energy Economics. The center conducts the weekly price survey on behalf of the ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]