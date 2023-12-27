Japan Sumo Assn Urged to Rectify Staff Management

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Sumo Association has been urged by a labor standards inspection office to rectify its management of clerical staff, association officials said Wednesday.

The association received five on-site inspections and instructions between June and October over its alleged law violations, including excessive work hours of some employees.

The association received the recommendation on Tuesday after the labor standards inspection office in Tokyo's Sumida Ward found that the association had not taken sufficient measures to improve the situation.

In the recommendation, the labor standards inspection office cited several law violations, including failure to properly pay overtime allowances and excessive work hours of some employees.

The issue of unpaid allowances was found to have been resolved by October, while progress in addressing excessive work hours was found to be insufficient.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]