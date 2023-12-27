95 Pct of Japan Elementary, Junior High Schools Use Fax

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese education ministry survey showed Wednesday that 95.9 pct of public elementary and junior high schools across the country continue to use fax machines.

The survey on the digitalization of administrative work at schools also found that 87.2 pct of the schools exchange documents requiring seals or signatures with students’ parents.

The results shed light on the limited progress of digitalization in educational settings.

A government panel on digital administrative reform adopted an interim report on Dec. 20 that called for boosting the efficiency of school administrative work and alleviating burdens on teachers through digitalization. The report included a plan to end in principle communication via fax and documents requiring seals.

The education ministry pointed out that it is sometimes difficult for schools to switch to digital communications through their own efforts alone. It plans to call on private businesses that have dealings with schools to review their communication practices as well.

