Tokyo 2023 Average Egg Price Hits Record High

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--The average wholesale price of midsized eggs in the Tokyo area in 2023 stood at 306 yen per kilogram, the highest figure since comparable data became available in 1993, industry data showed Wednesday.

The average price rose 91 yen from the previous year, reflecting severe egg shortages caused by outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza last season, according to JA.Z-Tamago Co.

During the previous bird flu season, a record 17.71 million chickens were culled in Japan, causing wholesale egg prices to skyrocket this year.

The Tokyo-area average price surged 129 yen to 280 yen in January and hit a record high of 350 yen in April and May.

In June, the agriculture ministry announced that the bird flu spread had been contained. Shipments of baby chickens to affected farms have since been completed by around 70 pct.

