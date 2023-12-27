Expert Panel Drafts Plan to Create Database of Civil Court Rulings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel under Japan's Justice Ministry has drafted a plan to create a database of all civil court rulings in the country, it was learned Wednesday.

The draft plan calls for establishing a new organization to collect rulings by courts across the country and make them available to users.

The ministry plans to submit a related bill to the Diet, the country's parliament, by fiscal 2025.

In Japan, around 200,000 civil court rulings are issued each year. Those considered significant as precedents can be viewed at courts and in journals, but they make up only a small fraction of the total.

The draft plan mentions the potential for further use of civil court rulings, as well as the growing need to provide more information to the public.

