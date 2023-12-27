Toyota's Global Vehicle Output Hits Annual Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that its global vehicle output in January-November already surpassed the company's annual record high set in 2019.

Its production in the 11-month period rose 10.8 pct from a year before to 9,231,068 units, topping 9,053,517 units logged for the whole of 2019.

Toyota's output grew in Japan and North America thanks to a recovery in demand following an easing of supply shortages for semiconductors.

Its domestic output climbed 27.3 pct to 3,099,950 units, exceeding the three-million-unit threshold the automaker considers necessary to maintain employment and achieve other targets. Overseas production grew 4.0 pct to 6,131,118 units,

In November alone, Toyota's global output marked a monthly record high.

