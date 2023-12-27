Japan Govt Rejects Nagasaki Casino Resort Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Wednesday decided not to approve Nagasaki Prefecture’s plan to develop a casino-featuring integrated resort, or IR.

The expert committee that screened the southwestern prefecture’s plan, submitted in April 2022, said it cannot recognize sufficient evidence showing the certainty of the project’s funding.

The decision leaves the plan by the western prefecture of Osaka and its namesake capital city as the only IR project moving forward.

The panel noted that prospective investors for the Nagasaki plan have been changed significantly since the application was filed and that some prospective investors have not submitted documents pledging to provide funds.

It also expressed concern that the Nagasaki IR might put profits above measures against gambling addiction, as the list of prospective investors does not include businesses with sufficient track records of establishing and operating such resort facilities and a large proportion of expected investments are from investment companies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]