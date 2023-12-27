Tokai N-Plant Host Village Decides Accident Evacuation Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Mito, Ibaraki Pref., Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--The eastern Japan village of Tokai on Wednesday decided a wide-area evacuation plan in case of an accident at Japan Atomic Power Co.'s Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant there.

The evacuation plan covers the whole of the Ibaraki Prefecture village with about 38,000 residents. They would be told to evacuate before radioactive materials are released in the event of an accident, because most of the village is located within 5 kilometers of the nuclear plant.

Evacuees would be accommodated at about 130 public and private facilities in the three cities of Toride, Moriya and Tsukubamirai in southern Ibaraki.

The plan says that evacuations would start with people requiring special care, such as residents of social welfare facilities and hospitalized patients.

In principle, village residents would use private vehicles to evacuate, while those who cannot drive would be evacuated by bus from temporary gathering places in their neighborhoods.

