Prosecutors to Build Vote-Buying Case against Lawmaker Kakizawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors plan to build a case against lawmaker Mito Kakizawa shortly over alleged vote-buying related to a Tokyo mayoral election, informed sources said Wednesday.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office suspects that Kakizawa, a 52-year-old member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, violated the public offices election law.

In the Koto Ward mayoral election on April 23 held together with the election for the ward's assembly members, Yayoi Kimura, 58, supported by Kakizawa, won the leadership of the ward for the first time.

Kakizawa, who has left the Liberal Democratic Party, is suspected of paying 200,000 yen each to Koto assembly members of the LDP and others to help Kimura win the mayoral race, the sources said.

After the mayoral election, he is believed to have given 200,000 yen monthly as a consulting fee to a former ward assembly member who supported Kimura's campaigning.

