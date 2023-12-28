Japan Govt OKs U.S. Base Project Design Change by Proxy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese land minister Tetsuo Saito on Thursday approved a design change for a U.S. base relocation project in the Henoko coastal area of Okinawa Prefecture by proxy on behalf of the prefectural government.

The approval of the Defense Ministry's design change application marked the central government's first-ever proxy execution of a local government administrative task under the local autonomy law.

The Defense Ministry will start work as early as Jan. 12 to reinforce soft ground on the Oura Bay side of Cape Henoko in the city of Nago. The work is part of the project to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base, currently in a heavily populated area in the Okinawa city of Ginowan, to Henoko.

The proxy execution came after Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki, who has been pushing to move the Futenma base out of his prefecture, refused to follow a recent court order for him to approve the design change.

On Wednesday, the prefectural government appealed the Dec. 20 ruling to the Supreme Court. Based on the local autonomy law, however, the reinforcement work is set to go on unless the top court overturns the ruling.

