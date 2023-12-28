Hiroshima Museum Eyes Online Tickets to Ease Congestion

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--With the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum rapidly attracting more visitors since April, the western Japan city of Hiroshima plans to implement an online ticket system to alleviate congestion.

The surge in the number of visitors to the museum is apparently attributable chiefly to the effects of the summit of the Group of Seven major powers held in Hiroshima in May, with some visitors forced to wait for two hours to enter the museum in summer this year.

According to the city, the museum had some 1.76 million visitors in fiscal 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. In fiscal 2020, the number of visitors plunged to 330,000 due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

In fiscal 2023, the visitor total in the eight months to November stood at 1.49 million, already surpassing 1.13 million visitors for the whole of fiscal 2022.

During the Hiroshima summit, leaders of countries such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the museum. The exposure to overseas media is seen to have made an impact on inbound tourists.

