Dodgers Introduce Japanese Right-Hander Yamamoto

Los Angeles, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Los Angeles Dodgers introduced Yoshinobu Yamamoto at a press conference Wednesday after announcing a 12-year contract with the Japanese star right-hander.

Yamamoto said at the Dodger Stadium that he is "truly grateful for each and every one of Dodgers staff members for repeatedly going over to Japan to see me play, and not only giving me this opportunity but thinking so highly of me as well."

The Dodgers signed the 25-year-old ace of the Nippon Professional Baseball's Orix Buffaloes to a 325-million-dollar deal, the largest ever given to a pitcher in Major League Baseball history, according to MLB's official website and other sources.

Yamamoto will wear the No. 18 jersey as a teammate of Japanese two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who signed a 10-year, 700-million-dollar contract with the Dodgers earlier this month.

