Japanese Lawmaker Kakizawa Arrested over Vote-Buying Scandal

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors on Thursday arrested House of Representatives member Mito Kakizawa on suspicion of buying votes for a mayoral election in Tokyo in violation of the public offices election law.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office suspects Kakizawa of giving cash to local assembly members to help Yayoi Kimura win the Koto Ward mayoral election in April. Kakizawa, a 52-year-old former state justice minister, has left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party over the scandal.

