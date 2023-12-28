Daihatsu to Compensate Subcontractors Too over Production Halt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. said Thursday that it will compensate not only prime contractors but subcontractors as well for losses stemming from its production suspension triggered by fraudulent safety tests.

The Japanese automaker is expected to pay compensation to over 5,000 suppliers, consisting of 4,000 or more suppliers directly linked with Daihatsu's production and 1,000 or more suppliers that are not.

Parent company Toyota Motor Corp. will make all-out efforts to help Daihatsu pay compensation, Toyota Operating Officer Jun Nagata told a briefing session the same day. "Toyota will support Daihatsu thoroughly on the financial front if requested," he said.

Compensation will be paid to the suppliers for components requested by Daihatsu but not actually supplied. Daihatsu will also compensate for losses of wages for regular and nonregular employees at the suppliers.

Daihatsu's call center to deal with the problem will be available even in the year-end and New Year holiday period.

