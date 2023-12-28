JAXA to Launch 2nd Unit of H3 Rocket Next Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Thursday that it will launch the second unit of its H3 rocket Feb. 15, 2024.

The rocket will be lifted from JAXA's Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, between 9:22:55 a.m. and 1:06:34 p.m.

The H3 rocket is a two-stage liquid-propellant rocket developed by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. as successor to the mainstay H-2A rocket.

The launch of the No. 1 unit ended in failure March 7 this year as the rocket's second engine failed to ignite due to a short circuit. The Advanced Land Observing Satellite-3, or Daichi-3, aboard the rocket was lost.

The No. 2 unit will carry a flight data collector instead of the Daichi-4 satellite as JAXA does not want to lose any more satellite.

