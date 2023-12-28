Apparent Human Bone Found in Car Caught in Landslide in Nara

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Local police on Thursday said that they have found what appeared to be a human bone in a vehicle buried in a landslide that occurred on Saturday in the village of Shimokitayama in Nara Prefecture, western Japan.

Nara prefectural police are trying to identify the bone, believing that it belonged to a man in his 70s who could not be reached.

On Tuesday, the Nara prefectural government and fire department found part of a vehicle matching descriptions of the man's car and its vehicle registration.

The search resumed on Thursday morning after measures were taken to prevent a secondary disaster.

According to the prefectural government, a 5-meter-high slope stretching around 30 meters along a national road collapsed on Saturday night, blocking the road.

