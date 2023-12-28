Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Visits Site of N. Korean Abduction

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday traveled to the central city of Niigata to inspect the site where Megumi Yokota was abducted by North Korea some 46 years ago at age 13.

It was Hayashi's first visit to a site of a Japanese national kidnapped by the reclusive country since he assumed his current posts, including minister in charge of the abduction issue, earlier this month.

"It is extremely regrettable that (Yokota) has been unable to see her family for 46 years since being taken to North Korea," Hayashi told reporters. "I felt once again that something unreasonable happened."

Yokota was kidnapped while heading home after extracurricular club activity in November 1977, when she was a first grader at a junior high school in Niigata.

Hayashi inspected the route from the school to the home in the city where Yokota was living at the time, as well as the coast believed to be where she was put on a boat to North Korea. He walked about a kilometer while receiving explanations from senior officials of the Niigata prefectural police department.

