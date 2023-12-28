Daihatsu to Compensate Subcontractors Too over Production Halt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Daihatsu Motor Co. said Thursday that it will compensate not only prime contractors but subcontractors for losses stemming from its production suspension following fraudulent safety tests.

The automaker is expected to pay compensation to over 5,000 companies it has dealings with, namely some 4,000 suppliers, including 423 prime contractors, and about 1,000 businesses not directly linked with Daihatsu's production, including trucking and trading companies.

Compensation will be paid for supplies that were ordered by Daihatsu but cannot be delivered because of the suspension. Daihatsu will also compensate for losses of wages for regular and nonregular employees at affected companies.

At briefings held by Daihatsu for such companies so far, many participants asked what will happen to the suspended plants from February 2024. Daihatsu has decided to suspend the operations at all of its four vehicle assembly plants in Japan at least until the end of January.

Concerns were also voiced at hearings conducted by local governments in areas hosting Daihatsu plants. An official from a business in the central Japan prefecture of Shiga, which hosts an assembly plant, said that the company's employees are left with nothing to do due to the lack of Daihatsu-related work.

