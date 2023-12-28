Japan Govt OKs U.S. Base Project Design Change by Proxy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese land minister Tetsuo Saito on Thursday approved by proxy a design change for a U.S. base relocation project in the Henoko coastal area of Okinawa Prefecture, after the governor of the southern prefecture refused to approve it.

The approval of the design change, which was requested by the Defense Ministry in 2020, marked the central government's first-ever proxy execution under the current local autonomy law.

Following the approval, the ministry will start ground improvement work off the northern side of Cape Henoko in the city of Nago as early as Jan. 12. The work is part of the project to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base, currently in a densely populated area in the Okinawa city of Ginowan, to Henoko.

Speaking to reporters at the prefectural government office in Naha, the prefecture's capital, Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki criticized the proxy execution as "a gross violation of (the governor's) authority."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office that the central government "will make every effort to realize the full return of the Futenma air base (site to Okinawa) as soon as possible and reduce the burden of hosting (U.S.) bases."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]