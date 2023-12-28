INTERVIEW: Tokyo Governor Koike Vows to Tackle Low Birthrate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Thursday vowed to concentrate on measures to tackle Japan’s declining birthrate.

“I will do whatever it takes to stop the declining birthrate,” Koike said in an interview with Jiji Press.

Meanwhile, she did not say whether she will run in the Tokyo gubernatorial election next summer.

“There are many things that need to be resolved,” she said. “I’ll only focus on them.”

Koike referred to a metropolitan government plan to make high school tuition virtually free in Tokyo regardless of the size of household income from next fiscal year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]