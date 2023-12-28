Foreign Min. Kamikawa to Visit Europe, N. America from Jan. 5

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will embark on a tour of Europe and North America on Jan. 5, her ministry said Thursday.

During the trip, Kamikawa is expected to discuss issues that she champions, such as women's participation in peacebuilding.

While in the United States, she is slated to meet with U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken to lay the groundwork for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's planned state visit to the country in early March.

Kamikawa and Blinken are expected to agree to strengthen the two countries' alliance in the face of China's hegemonic behavior, as well as discuss support for Ukraine and the Palestinian situation.

Kamikawa's upcoming tour will also include Poland, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Canada and Germany. The minister is considering adding more destinations to her itinerary. She is expected to return to Japan in mid-January.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]